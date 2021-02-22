Two Siouxland fugitives arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service said in an email Monday that Talia Bass was arrested in Union County, South Dakota, and extradited to Woodbury County last Thursday.

Bass, 27, was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating her parole. She was on parole for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Sassman said Eastley Bolton, 40, was arrested Feb. 8 by the Sioux City Police Department after the department received a tip that he was sitting in a vehicle near 13th and Court streets.

The vehicle fled from officers, who did not pursue it. The vehicle was located a short time later near 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard, according to Sassman.