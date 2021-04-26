Two Siouxland fugitives arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Richard Whitmore Jr., 41, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on April 19.

He said Whitmore was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in downtown Sioux City. Whitmore fled the traffic stop on foot and was located in the area, according to Sassman.

He said Whitmore was charged with additional drug offenses and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent in relation to a Sioux City Police Department investigation of a stolen motor vehicle a few weeks earlier.

Whitmore was wanted by the Marshals Service for violation of federal probation. He was on federal probation for drug convictions.

Aaron Peterson, 42, was taken into custody without incident on April 23.

The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force located him at a residence in the Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood, according to Sassman.

Peterson was wanted in Woodbury County for violation of parole. He was on parole for felony drug convictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.