Two Siouxland fugitives arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.
Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Kimi Strassner, 52, turned herself in at the Woodbury County Jail on May 15.
Strassner was wanted in Woodbury County for a parole violation. She was on parole for felony drug convictions.
Sassman also said that Darrell Williams, 56, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on May 18.
Williams was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole. He was on parole for a sex offender registration violation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.