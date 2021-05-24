 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Siouxland fugitives arrested
0 comments
alert

Two Siouxland fugitives arrested

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Kimi Strassner, 52, turned herself in at the Woodbury County Jail on May 15.

Strassner was wanted in Woodbury County for a parole violation. She was on parole for felony drug convictions.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Kimi Sue Strassner

Strassner

Sassman also said that Darrell Williams, 56, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on May 18.

Darrell Williams

Williams

Williams was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole. He was on parole for a sex offender registration violation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden doubles FEMA funding for hurricanes, storms

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News