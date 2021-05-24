Two Siouxland fugitives arrested

SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.

Todd Sassman of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said in an email Monday that Kimi Strassner, 52, turned herself in at the Woodbury County Jail on May 15.

Strassner was wanted in Woodbury County for a parole violation. She was on parole for felony drug convictions.

Sassman also said that Darrell Williams, 56, was arrested by the Sioux City Police Department on May 18.

Williams was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole. He was on parole for a sex offender registration violation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.