SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives who had been on the lam since 2020 are back in police custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Phillip Pringle, who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating his pretrial release, was arrested by the task force on Feb. 13 in Otho, Iowa, a city in Webster County near Fort Dodge.

Pringle had been on pretrial release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He he had been on the run since October of 2020.

Duran Medina was arrested on Feb. 21, after a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy observed him getting out of vehicle in Akron, Iowa.

Medina, who was convicted of habitual offender (property) and other crimes in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required in September 2020.