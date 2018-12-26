STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man faces a felony charge after eluding officers during a high speed chase in the early morning hours of Dec. 23.
A Storm Lake officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 300 block of Flindt Drive at approximately 2 a.m., after he recognized the driver allegedly didn't possess a valid driver's license.
According to a news release, the suspect's vehicle sped away from the police officer while northbound on Flindt Drive. Investigators say the vehicle was speeding to nearly 80 mph as it raced, north of Russell St.
The vehicle lost control, striking a power pole near the intersection of East 10th and Russell Streets. The driver was then identified as Garhouth Dak, 22. He fled the scene by foot.
A second occupant, Stephen Ali, 26, of Storm Lake, also reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene as did other occupants.
Dak and Ali were both apprehended by Storm Lake Police after separate foot pursuits.
Dak was charged with eluding (a class D felony); OWI, second offense and public intoxication (both aggravated misdemeanors); interference with official acts, driving while suspended, failure to maintain control, striking fixtures upon a highway, improper use of lanes, unsafe passing, reckless driving and two counts of speeding (all simple misdemeanors).
He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on an $11,700 bond.
Ali was charged with interference with official acts and public intoxication (both simple misdemeanors). He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $600 bond.
The vehicle Dak was driving sustained approximately $3,500 in damages while the power pole sustained approximately $450 in damages.
The Storm Lake Police Department said no injuries were reported in this case.