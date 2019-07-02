SERGEANT BLUFF -- Two people were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a single vehicle accident on Monday night.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., Sergeant Bluff police discovered a southbound vehicle had left the roadway, entering a ditch at 7200 Old Lakeport Road. The vehicle had rolled onto its side, coming to rest against a tree, trapping both occupants.
Upon arrival, an officer found the vehicle's driver was conscious and alert. However, the passenger was unresponsive. The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department were able to extricate both occupants.
YANKTON, S.D. -- A motorcycle rider died Sunday of injuries sustained in a Thursday afternoon collision with a vehicle in Yankton.
The Sergeant Bluff Police Department was assisted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources -- Law Enforcement Division.
The investigation into this accident is continuing, officers say.