Two teens killed in Sunday night car-semi collision near downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Two teenagers were killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Third Street and Lewis Blvd. on Sunday night.

At 9:31 p.m., officers responded to the accident, which involved a 4-door car and a semi tractor-trailer. Preliminary investigation shows that the northbound semi reportedly struck the eastbound car in the intersection.

A 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were both dead when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured in the collision.

Officers say an investigation into the accident is continuing. The identity of those involved have not released at this time.

