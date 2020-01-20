You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two teens killed in Sunday night car-semi collision near downtown Sioux City
View Comments
breaking

Two teens killed in Sunday night car-semi collision near downtown Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two teenagers were killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Third Street and Lewis Blvd. on Sunday night.

At 9:31 p.m., officers responded to the accident, which involved a 4-door car and a semi tractor-trailer. Preliminary investigation shows that the northbound semi reportedly struck the eastbound car in the intersection.

A 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were both dead when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured in the collision.

Officers say an investigation into the accident is continuing. The identity of those involved have not released at this time. 

UPDATE: Authorities identify Hinton students killed in crash
Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne
Man injured in accident at Sioux County feed mill
Cracked windshield
View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News