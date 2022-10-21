Two wounded by gunfire in Morrison

An Illinois State Police trooper shot a person early Friday in Morrison during the execution of a search warrant.

A state police Special Weapons Team executed the warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, according to the state police. The warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

As they were serving the warrant, troopers heard shots inside the house. They found the person named in the warrant, who was armed with a gun, according to the state police. One of the troopers fired upon and wounded that individual.

As police continued to search the residence, they found another person, a female, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the state police said. She was in a different part of the house from where the officer–involved shooting occurred, police said.

Both of the wounded were transported to a hospital. Neither their identities nor their conditions were being released Friday afternoon.

The members of the state police team were wearing body cameras, police said.

The officer who shot the individual is a four-year veteran of the Special Weapons Team, the state police said, but did not release further details on the trooper’s identity.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation. When the inquiry is complete, the evidence gathered will be submitted to the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.