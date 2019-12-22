U.S. Attorney's Office puts priority on violent crime

SIOUX CITY -- After pleading not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to the September robbery of a Sioux City convenience store with a short-barreled rifle, Noah Pineda's case was dismissed.
Instead, Pineda, who has a past conviction for domestic violence, was indicted in federal court and has pleaded not guilty to robbery and firearms charges in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
Likewise, Jeremiah Shortenhous faced charges in Woodbury County related to two July carjackings at gunpoint and leading police on a chase.
He, too, had pleaded not guilty, but saw his case dismissed once he was indicted on federal firearms and carjacking charges. He now awaits trial in federal court.
In the past, those cases might have remained in Woodbury County to be prosecuted on the state charges.
Instead, they are two of the increasing number of cases the U.S. Attorney's Office is tackling as the U.S. Justice Department prioritizes prosecuting firearms offenses and violent crime.
"That is a deliberate effort on our part. It's an effort to get at violent offenders in our community," said Peter Deegan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. "I don't have any reason to believe there are more armed offenders out there committing crimes. It's that we've redoubled our efforts to prosecute gun violence."
During an interview with the Journal in Sioux City last week, Deegan explained the added emphasis on prosecuting firearms offenses, which in some cases carry longer federal prison sentences than similar charges in the state legal system.
You have free articles remaining.
In the Northern District of Iowa in fiscal year 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted 189 defendants in gun cases compared to 90 defendants in 2016.
"There are areas affected by gun violence, and they deserve our attention," Deegan said.
In November, the Justice Department launched Project Guardian, a nationwide plan to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. It focuses on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes.
A key component to that effort, Deegan said, is the cooperation of federal authorities with state, local and tribal law enforcement. Deegan said his office already benefits from cooperation with local agencies across the district, commending the Sioux City Police Department's special investigation unit for its work apprehending violent offenders.
"Their participation has been crucial," he said. "We're well-positioned to carry (Project Guardian) forward."
In the past two years, the Northern District has added two violent crimes prosecutors to the office, which includes 28 attorneys split between Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.
Deegan said prosecutors remain in contact with local county attorneys and review cases to determine if federal charges may be warranted. In deciding to take a case, his office considers whether offenders have a violent history, a lengthy criminal record and were arrested in possession of firearms.
Using drug cases as an example, Deegan said his office typically prosecutes major suppliers in an effort to disrupt supply sources. But federal prosecutors now take a second look at cases involving lower-level dealers if they're arrested in possession of a gun and have a history of violent crime.
While focusing on firearms cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office also continues to prioritize drug prosecution, especially opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and prescription pain relievers. The percentage of the district's drug cases involving opioids has increased from 6 percent in 2017 to 25 percent in 2019. The number of opioid cases is higher in eastern Iowa than in the western part of the state, Deegan said, but his office continues to conduct outreach with law enforcement agencies, the health care community and others to raise awareness of the danger opioids present.
"We want the public to be aware we're using resources every way we can to keep our communities safe," Deegan said.