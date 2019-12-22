U.S. Attorney's Office puts priority on violent crime

SIOUX CITY -- After pleading not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to the September robbery of a Sioux City convenience store with a short-barreled rifle, Noah Pineda's case was dismissed.

Instead, Pineda, who has a past conviction for domestic violence, was indicted in federal court and has pleaded not guilty to robbery and firearms charges in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Likewise, Jeremiah Shortenhous faced charges in Woodbury County related to two July carjackings at gunpoint and leading police on a chase.

He, too, had pleaded not guilty, but saw his case dismissed once he was indicted on federal firearms and carjacking charges. He now awaits trial in federal court.

In the past, those cases might have remained in Woodbury County to be prosecuted on the state charges.

Instead, they are two of the increasing number of cases the U.S. Attorney's Office is tackling as the U.S. Justice Department prioritizes prosecuting firearms offenses and violent crime.