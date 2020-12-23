U.S. Attorney's Office collects $14 million

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for Iowa's Northern District collected more than $14.6 million in civil and criminal actions in fiscal year 2020.

In the year ending Sept. 30, the district, which includes Sioux City and Northwest Iowa, collected more than $13.3 million in civil actions and more than $1.2 million in criminal actions.

"Collecting money on behalf of taxpayers and crime victims is a vital part of the U.S. Attorney's Office mission. Each year, these collections far exceed the total amount of our office's budget and result from the hard work of many individuals in our office," Peter Deegan, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said in a news release.

The U.S. Attorney's offices and its litigating divisions enforce and collect civil and criminal debts owed to the United States and to crime victims. The largest civil collections were from cases in which the government recovered money lost to fraud or other misconduct or collected fines imposed on people and corporations for violations of the law.

The U.S. Justice Department collected more than $15.9 billion in civil and criminal actions in 2020, a total five times greater than the $3.2 billion budget for the 94 U.S. Attorney's offices.

