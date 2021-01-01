U.S. Attorney's Office prioritizes violent crime prosecution

SIOUX CITY -- It was no coincidence that Peter Deegan came to Sioux City the day a drug dealer with ties to drug cartels was sentenced to a lengthy federal prison sentence.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, Deegan was here to remind everyone that the U.S. Department of Justice continues to pursue and prosecute major drug dealers, especially those packing guns.
"Reducing violent crime is a top priority for our office and the Department of Justice," Deegan said in a recent phone interview.
On that October afternoon, Deegan said the sentencing of Monee Yodprasit to more than 32 years in prison for receiving large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs by mail and distributing them in the Sioux City area, all while armed, was a reminder that meth isn't going away. And neither are local, state and federal law enforcement agencies looking to take violent criminals off the streets.
The Department of Justice increasingly emphasizes prosecuting firearms offenses, which in some cases carry longer federal prison sentences than similar charges in the state legal system. Federal prosecutors reviewing local arrests will take special interest if an offender was in possession of a firearm or has a history of committing violent crimes.
"Anyone unlawfully possessing a gun is more likely to commit a crime of violence in our communities, and our goal is to stop crimes before they happen," Deegan said.
In Iowa's Northern District, which includes Sioux City and Northwest Iowa, 22% of defendants prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office 10 years ago were for gun and violent crimes, Deegan said. That number climbed to 37% in 2018 and was nearly 50% in fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30. Similar trends are seen across the country, Deegan said, though it's difficult to track what kind of impact that focus has had on violent crime numbers.
"I do believe, on the whole, this has been an effective strategy that's decreased violent crime across the country," he said.
Drug and gun crimes often are linked, Deegan said, and meth remains the drug of choice.
"Meth is still a major, major problem in Iowa and across the country," he said.
Though meth is involved in the majority of drug crimes prosecuted by his office, more cases involving opioids -- heroin, fentanyl and prescription pain relievers -- are being seen. The number of opioid-related cases has risen to nearly 24% of all drug crimes in the district, compared to 4% not that long ago. Far more deadly, opioids are more commonly seen on the eastern side of Iowa, but their presence has continued to spread to the western side of the state, Deegan said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office priorities will continue into 2021, Deegan said, but it's uncertain where the focus may be in the future. Joe Biden's defeat of President Donald Trump in November puts a new administration in charge. What the Biden administration's priorities will be remains to be seen. Deegan, who was appointed in 2017 and has been a federal prosecutor since 1998, has seen administration changes before.
"We expect to see a lot of consistency from one administration to another," he said. "Consistency has generally been the rule, but it's up to each administration to determine what the priorities are."
Each president has the authority to appoint new U.S. attorneys once taking office. Deegan declined to speculate on his own future.
"The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa has been the honor of my career and right now my focus is on doing the job the best I can into 2021," he said.