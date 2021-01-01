U.S. Attorney's Office prioritizes violent crime prosecution

In Iowa's Northern District, which includes Sioux City and Northwest Iowa, 22% of defendants prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office 10 years ago were for gun and violent crimes, Deegan said. That number climbed to 37% in 2018 and was nearly 50% in fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30. Similar trends are seen across the country, Deegan said, though it's difficult to track what kind of impact that focus has had on violent crime numbers.

"I do believe, on the whole, this has been an effective strategy that's decreased violent crime across the country," he said.

Drug and gun crimes often are linked, Deegan said, and meth remains the drug of choice.

"Meth is still a major, major problem in Iowa and across the country," he said.

Though meth is involved in the majority of drug crimes prosecuted by his office, more cases involving opioids -- heroin, fentanyl and prescription pain relievers -- are being seen. The number of opioid-related cases has risen to nearly 24% of all drug crimes in the district, compared to 4% not that long ago. Far more deadly, opioids are more commonly seen on the eastern side of Iowa, but their presence has continued to spread to the western side of the state, Deegan said.