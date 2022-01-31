U.S. District Courts finds Yankton man guilty of possessing child pornography

At the conclusion of a trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls Thursday, jurors found Matthew Carter, 31, guilty of one count of possession of child pornography. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, while Carter was jailed in January 2021, he called his father and directed him to retrieve some property that Carter had hidden above the ceiling tile in his bathroom. An officer listening to the call went to Carter’s home and found a computer hard drive above the ceiling tile. A forensic examination of the drive revealed 60 video files containing child pornography.