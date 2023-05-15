SIOUX CITY -- The federal government has sued a former Sioux City plastic surgeon who is alleged to have filed more than a thousand fraudulent claims for medical services.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Adam Smith, also known as Adam Bryant, with two counts of violating the federal False Claims Act. The complaint also includes two counts of violating Iowa's False Claims Act.

Smith, who was previously found guilty of similar practices in Michigan, potentially faces penalties of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Both the federal and state governments are entitled to judgments that triple the costs incurred for any false claims. In addition, the federal government is entitled to penalties between $13,508 and $27,018 for each of more than a thousand claims Smith submitted.

Smith, who now lives in Minnesota, practiced in Sioux City from August 2014 to August 2019 and was affiliated with Tri-State Specialists before leaving the group.

During that time, the complaint says, Smith billed Medicare and other government programs for surgical procedures he said were medically necessary but were actually unnecessary and thus ineligible for government payment, billed for services in excess of those performed in order to increase his reimbursement, billed for procedures he didn't perform and overstated the complexity of office visits with patients in order to obtain larger reimbursements.

As an example, the complaint said, Smith would perform cosmetic surgeries such as tummy tucks, which are considered unnecessary, and bill them as medically necessary hernia repairs, procedures that would gain him thousands of dollars in reimbursements.

In December 2021, the United States entered into a $612,501 settlement agreement with Tri-State Specialists, which has since consolidated its operations with CNOS, for False Claims Act violations committed while Smith practiced there.

A federal judge in Michigan in November 2021 ordered Smith to pay more than $236,000 in damages and penalties for filing dozens of fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims when he practiced in Michigan before moving to Sioux City.

Smith also pleaded guilty in federal court in Michigan to a criminal charge of making false statements and was sentenced to three years' probation and a $3,000 fine, plus restitution.

Before Smith left Sioux City, the Iowa Medical Board charged him with professional incompetency and unethical conduct, accusing him of providing inappropriate surgical care to 17 patients and other unprofessional conduct. The case was resolved after Smith voluntarily surrendered his Iowa medical license. He also surrendered his South Dakota medical license.

At least five malpractice lawsuits filed against Smith by former patients are pending in Woodbury County. A jury found in Smith's favor in a previous lawsuit, and judges have dismissed at least nine others.