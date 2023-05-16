ELK POINT, S.D. — Union County authorities continue to wait for word from Texas that a Sioux City man suspected of killing a woman in Dakota Dunes can be returned to South Dakota.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales remains in custody in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas, where he has been held since he was apprehended Friday in Mexico. He has yet to appear in court there for an extradition hearing that will help determine when he'll return to Union County to face charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Court personnel in Texas said no hearing had been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.

"As soon as he waives extradition, then we can bring him back," Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said.

Limoges said Union County deputies could travel to Texas to pick up Castellanos-Rosales or the county could contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to transport him to Union County.

Castellanos-Rosales, 39, is suspected of killing 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex on April 25. Her body was discovered the following day.

Five days later, authorities publicly announced they were seeking Castellanos-Rosales, who had been dating Beardshear for the past 12 months and was the father of her 1-year-old son.

Castellanos-Rosales, who was born in Guatemala and is a U.S. citizen, was located in Mexico by Mexican authorities, who expelled him from the country and turned him over to the Marshals Service in Laredo. The Marshals Service then turned him over to state authorities.

Local authorities received cooperation from many people, some of whom helped Castellanos-Rosales leave the area, to learn where he was and notify Mexican law enforcement officials, said Brandon Johnson, supervisory deputy of Sioux City's Marshals office, which was asked by Union County and South Dakota officials to help with the search.

"We did extensive interviews and surveillance to determine who assisted him," Johnson said. "We spoke with many people to determine where he was located."

Johnson said he didn't have details about what city Castellanos-Rosales was found in or other circumstances surrounding his arrest. Johnson said it's possible those who helped Castellanos-Rosales leave the area could face charges.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Beardshear at about 8:30 p.m. April 25 at her apartment complex while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up their son. Cell phone evidence placed Castellanos-Rosales near Beardshear's apartment and her phone around 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. At approximately 10 p.m., Castellanos-Rosales called Beardshear's mother to come to his home to pick up the child.

After executing a search warrant at Castellanos-Rosales' home, investigators found clothing suspected of containing blood. Beardshear had sustained "significant" injuries, including stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds and trauma to her neck/throat area, court documents said.