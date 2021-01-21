Union County man killed in ATV accident near Alcester

ALCESTER, S.D. -- A 68-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident that occurred Monday near Alcester.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Thomas Sailor, of Alcester, was the driver of the 2009 Arctic Cat ATV that was westbound on 301st Street, near the intersection with 478th Avenue, when he lost control. The vehicle partially rolled and came to rest in the north ditch.

Sailor, the sole occupant on the ATV, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a Hawarden, Iowa, hospital and, then, was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol said an investigation into the crash is continuing.

