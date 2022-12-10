University of South Dakota men's basketball player arrested on second-degree rape charge

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men's basketball player was arrested early Friday and charged with raping a woman in his apartment.

Mihai Carcoana, 20, a sophomore from Romania, was booked into the Clay County Jail on one count of second-degree rape. Bond had not yet been set by late Friday afternoon.

Vermillion police arrested Carcoana after the woman reported the alleged rape at the Sanford Vermillion emergency room.

According to an affidavit filed in Clay County Circuit Court, the woman told police she had been at Carcoana's apartment and called friends to pick her up. After the call, the affidavit said, Carcoana pushed her onto the bed in his apartment, took her phone and dismissed calls from her friends. According to the address in court documents, Carcoana lives in Coyote Village, an on-campus student housing unit.

Carcoana then removed the woman's pants and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her as she unsuccessfully tried to push the much larger 6-foot, 11-inch basketball player off of her. After Carcoana ended the assault, the woman immediately got dressed, left his apartment and was located by her friends in the apartment building. The woman told them she had been raped and was taken to the emergency room, where she later spoke with police.

Police searched Carcoana's apartment, seized unnamed items and corroborated details provided by the alleged victim, the affidavit said. Court documents did not say if the woman was a USD student.

Michelle Cwach, assistant vice president of Marketing Communications and University Relations, said in an emailed statement that the university issued a warning as required by law Friday morning regarding a report of a sexual assault on campus.

"The university cannot comment on student matters or active criminal investigations," Cwach said. "USD takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for students."

Carcoana's status with the team is not known. USD athletic director David Herbster could not be reached for comment.

Carcoana transferred to USD after playing last year at the University of Toledo. According to his biography on the USD men's basketball website, he is a marketing major from Ludus, Romania.

He has appeared in all 10 games for the Coyotes this season and is averaging 4.8 points per game, including a season-high 19 points in a win over Mount Marty.

Carcoana's arrest came two days after basketball coach Eric Peterson was injured in a fall while preparing his home for the holidays, according to a USD news release. Peterson was hospitalized in Sioux Falls for observation and is expected to miss Saturday's home game against UC-Irvine.