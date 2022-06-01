Upcoming NW Iowa district judge vacancy sees seven applications

SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District.

Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties, will interview the applicants June 10 at the Woodbury County Courthouse and choose two finalists whose names will be submitted to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint one of them.

Reynolds' appointee will replace District Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who is retiring July 7 and assuming senior judge status.

