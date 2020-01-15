UPDATE: Authorities identify Hinton students killed in crash

HINTON, Iowa -- Counselors and youth pastors will remain available as Hinton High School District grieve over two students who were killed in a Tuesday morning vehicle accident.

Superintendent Todd Meyer said he was overwhelmed by the response of school districts from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, who have offered support and well wishes.

"We are so gratified by everybody's generosity," he said Wednesday morning. "It is a terribly sad situation but it is one that brings people together."

Authorities on Wednesday identified the students as Ella Holtzen, 18, and Harrison (Beck) Holtzen, 14, both of Sioux City.

The siblings died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Plymouth County Road K-22 and Granite Avenue, north of Sioux City, while they were on their way to school.