UPDATE: Authorities identify Hinton students killed in crash

HINTON, Iowa -- Counselors and youth pastors will remain available as Hinton High School District grieve over two students who were killed in a Tuesday morning vehicle accident.
Superintendent Todd Meyer said he was overwhelmed by the response of school districts from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, who have offered support and well wishes.
"We are so gratified by everybody's generosity," he said Wednesday morning. "It is a terribly sad situation but it is one that brings people together."
Authorities on Wednesday identified the students as Ella Holtzen, 18, and Harrison (Beck) Holtzen, 14, both of Sioux City.
The siblings died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Plymouth County Road K-22 and Granite Avenue, north of Sioux City, while they were on their way to school.
According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Ella Holtzen was northbound on County Road K-22 when it entered a curve and began to slide on the road, which was reportedly 100 percent ice-covered at the time. The car slid into the path of a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by William Samuelson. The pickup struck the Honda on the passenger side, where Harrison Holtzen was seated.
The teens were taken to a Sioux City hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Samuelson, 66, of Sioux City, was not injured.
Meyer said both siblings were popular at the school.
"The sister, a senior involved in band and choir, was an excellent student with a bright future ahead of her," Meyer said. "The boy was a freshman who was involved in football as well as track and field."
Meyer said the deaths of the students stunned the close-knit Plymouth County community.
"It is like losing a part of your own family," he said.
Meyer said the school district will host a memorial for the siblings in the future.
"We'd like to have a candlelight remembrance at a future date," he said. "Our students already have some wonderful ideas on ways to honor their classmates."