No injuries reported in North Sioux City fire

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire at a North Sioux City apartment complex.

Crew from several different fire departments were called to 749 Streeter Drive, shortly before 9 a.m. The fire was believed to have been started by lightning.

A representative from the Lutheran Social Services, the owner of the building, said all residents were able to evacuate the premises safely. The complex is considered a total loss.

The complex's residents -- which is made up of individuals, age 62 or older -- are staying temporarily at another one of Lutheran Social Services, located at the same property.

