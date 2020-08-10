You are the owner of this article.
No injuries reported in North Sioux City fire
alert top story

No injuries reported in North Sioux City fire

Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire at a North Sioux City apartment complex.

Crew from several different fire departments were called to 749 Streeter Drive, shortly before 9 a.m. The fire was believed to have been started by lightning.

A representative from the Lutheran Social Services, the owner of the building, said all residents were able to evacuate the premises safely. The complex is considered a total loss.

The complex's residents -- which is made up of individuals, age 62 or older -- are staying temporarily at another one of Lutheran Social Services, located at the same property. 

Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
Northport Apartments fire

Firefighters work to contain a fire Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Northport Apartments, 749 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze.
