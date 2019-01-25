SIOUX CITY -- A suspect was jailed early Friday morning in connection with a suspected arson incident Thursday night at a Sioux City hotel room where a woman was found dead.
Officers and firefighters were called to Wingate by Wyndham, 4716 Southern Hills Drive, at around 9:24 p.m., for smoke coming from a hotel room. When officials entered the room, they found 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton. Bockholt was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Sioux City Police Detective Nick Thompson said authorities have arrested a suspect in the case, 29-year-old Jordan Henry of Sioux City. Henry is suspected of having intentionally set the fire in the hotel room.
Henry was arrested at around 2:43 a.m. at the 4900 block of Singing Hills Boulevard, where police had been called for a "suspicious person" in the area. He faces charges including criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree arson and assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 19, Henry is a transient. He was arrested that night at the Warming Shelter, 916 Nebraska St., after he punched and stomped a man in the head.
He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and the court case is ongoing.
Thompson did not wish to discuss how, if at all, the victim may have known the suspect, what the cause of death may have been and why the victim was staying at the hotel. Bockholt had four children.
"The investigation is in its infancy at this point," Thompson said.
The hotel remains open, owner Jeff Hoffart said. Renovations are set to begin soon on the room that was damaged by the smoke.
------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS STORY:
No further information is being released at this time.