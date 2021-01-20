UPDATE: Interstate 29 reopened after cattle hauler rollover accident

UPDATE: Interstate 29 was reopened to traffic at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Interstate 29 south is closed at the Sgt. Bluff exit and Interstate 29 north is closed at the Sloan exit, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, Wednesday morning.

This closure is due to an accident at mile marker 136 involving a cattle hauler. Dozens of cattle are on the roadway and are being rounded up.

The Sheriff's Office said it is working to get the interstate open as soon as possible.

