UPDATE: Interstate 29 reopened after cattle hauler rollover accident

UPDATE: Interstate 29 was reopened to traffic at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Interstate 29 south is closed at the Sgt. Bluff exit and Interstate 29 north is closed at the Sloan exit, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, Wednesday morning.
This closure is due to an accident at mile marker 136 involving a cattle hauler. Dozens of cattle are on the roadway and are being rounded up.
The Sheriff's Office said it is working to get the interstate open as soon as possible.