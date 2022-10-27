Update on injured officer: Still in intensive care

The East Moline police sergeant who was attacked and seriously injured this week remains in critical condition.

William "Billy" Lind sustained skull fractures Monday while attempting to stop and question an arson suspect, police said. He was struck in the head and/or face and was found lying unconscious on the ground by officers responding to his call for backups.

The 33-year-old, seven-year veteran of the department was transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and remains in intensive care, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey wrote in a news release.

"In speaking with his medical care team, Sergeant Lind’s status is considered, 'Critical, but stable, with no prognosis as it is too early to determine,'” Ramsey wrote.

Adrian Rogers, 52, of East Moline, is charged with attempted murder in the incident. He additionally is accused of residential arson in a Rock Island house fire that occurred just hours before police say he encountered Lind on Morton Driver in East Moline.

"We would like to thank the continued support from everyone in the community. This incident has had an impact on the family, first responders, and community as a whole," Ramsey wrote. "We will provide more updates as they become available. Thanks again for the prayers and support, they are making a difference!"