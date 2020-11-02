UPDATE: Sioux City Police ID victim in Northside Sunday homicide

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police have identified the man who died following a shooting at a Northside apartment complex on Sunday night.

At around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to an incident near the Park Place Apartments, at 26th and Douglas Streets. Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Solomon J. Blackbird suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to Blackbird, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has not been identified for Blackbird's murder and a motive is not known at time, police said Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

