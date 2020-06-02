You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Sioux City police say broken window at sporting goods store was an accident
UPDATE: Sioux City police say broken window at sporting goods store was an accident

Sportsmans Inc window damage

A shattered display window is shown at Sportman's Inc., 427 Pierce Street, in Sioux City late Monday. Sioux City Police say the damage was not related to a protest that was held in the area.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police say an incident that resulted in a broken window Monday night at a downtown sporting goods store was accidental in nature and not tied to protesting.

At 10:18 p.m. officers responded to a report of a broken window at 427 Pierce St.

According to Sgt. Jeremy McClure, officers found that a large window had been broken at Sportsman's Inc. He said it did not appear that anything had been taken.

At about the same time, police received a report of a possible stabbing victim in the 600 block of Fifth St., less than a block away from Sportsman's. McClure said officers found a man who had severe lacerations. The man was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses identified the man with the lacerations as the one who had broken out the window.

"At this time, we do not believe that this act was done in connection with any protest," McClure said.

McClure said later on Tuesday that police had determined that the man was intoxicated when he fell into the window and that the incident was an accident.

