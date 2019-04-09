UPDATE: An unidentified man who was shot after breaking into a Sioux City home died from his wounds at a local hospital at 11:10 a.m., police said at an afternoon news conference. Click here for a full story.
UPDATE: Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves said a man discovered in the basement at 1321 24th St. was not fatally shot, as police had originally reported.
The man is in critical condition in a Sioux City hospital.
Police Chief Rex Mueller had earlier said the man died of a gunshot wound.
SIOUX CITY -- A man was found shot in the basement of a northside home, Tuesday morning, according to Sioux City police.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots fired at a residence at 1321 24th Street.
Investigators found the man, whom Mueller said "didn't belong in the house."
Mueller said that the man was shot by someone inside the home.