UPDATE: An unidentified man who was shot after breaking into a Sioux City home died from his wounds at a local hospital at 11:10 a.m., police said at an afternoon news conference. Click here for a full story.

UPDATE: Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves said a man discovered in the basement at 1321 24th St. was not fatally shot, as police had originally reported.

The man is in critical condition in a Sioux City hospital.

Police Chief Rex Mueller had earlier said the man died of a gunshot wound.

SIOUX CITY -- A man was found shot in the basement of a northside home, Tuesday morning, according to Sioux City police.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots fired at a residence at 1321 24th Street.

Investigators found the man, whom Mueller said "didn't belong in the house." 

Mueller said that the man was shot by someone inside the home.

