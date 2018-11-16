SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department released updated information Friday afternoon on an alleged suspicious incident in Leeds Thursday afternoon -- as it turns out, the incident did not actually happen.
The department released information earlier Friday afternoon detailing a reported incident in which a boy was asked into a van at the 4100 block of Van Buren Street in Leeds.
An updated statement says that, as authorities completed their investigation into the episode, they "discovered it did not occur."
Police caution that parents should remain vigilant at all times nonetheless, and teach their children about potential "stranger danger."
PREVIOUS STORY:
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a report of a man who allegedly asked a boy to get into a van in Leeds.
Investigators received information on suspicious activity at approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the 4100 block of Van Buren Street.
Upon arrival, police received word that a black man in a white van approached a boy who was then walking home from a school. The man driving the van fled the scene after making verbal contact with the boy.
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing. There is no further information being released at this time.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).