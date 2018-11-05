UPDATE: Thoeuy Leanna Kim has been located and is safe, the Storm Lake Police Department said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.
----------------------
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Storm Lake Police Department is asking the community's assistance in locating a missing adult female.
Thoeuy Leanna Kim, 48, of Storm Lake, walked away from a residence in the 100 block of Irving Street at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.
Family members reported she had a history of similar action when living in California. They say she's only lived in Storm Lake for a few weeks.
Kim didn't take personal property when she left and had no known access to a vehicle. She was last seen searing a black and blue-striped beanie, black sweatpants, gray or black hoodie and a black sweater. She is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 112 pounds.
Kim is described as being fluent in English and very outgoing.
Storm Lake Police and Fire Department conducted an area search for Kim without success.
Anyone with information on Kim's whereabouts can contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010 or call 911.