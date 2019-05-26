LE MARS, Iowa -- The two women that were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at a Le Mars convenience store are recovering in a Sioux City hospital.
In a statement sent out Sunday afternoon, Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said the cashiers, who were shot in the Hy-Vee Gas Station at 1201 12th St. SW in Le Mars, "are recovering at a Sioux City hospital. Local authorities say the employees are in stable but serious condition."
The gunman died within hours of the shooting from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to a press release posted on the Le Mars Police Department Facebook page, at around 6:02 a.m. Sunday, a male subject entered the convenience store and displayed a handgun, demanding money from two clerks working at the counter.
The suspect shot both victims in the stomach area during the robbery, then fled in a beige Buick sedan with an Iowa license plate.
A broadcast was put out in an attempt to locate the suspect once Le Mars Police developed suspect information. Shortly after 8 a.m., he was found in South Sioux City by officers there, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The cashiers and suspect have not yet been identified. An investigation is ongoing and the Le Mars Police Department will release more details upon its completion, according to the post.
The public is not thought to be at risk, because the suspect is deceased. Hy-Vee said the convenience store will remain closed Sunday.
In his statement, Edeker said the store's kitchen manager, a trained EMT, and a customer, a nurse, helped provide first aid to the wounded employees after the shooting.
"Today has been a difficult and challenging day for our entire Hy-Vee family. The attempted robbery and senseless violence at our Le Mars Hy-Vee convenience store was shocking to the entire community," his statement read.