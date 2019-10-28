SIOUX CITY -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a Morningside home that caught fire Sunday morning.
The home at 6533 Morningside Ave. is owned by David Davenport, according to the Woodbury County Assessor's Office. Davenport, a longtime realtor and developer, died Friday at age 66 following a stroke, according to his obituary.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew declined to offer additional information about the investigation, which the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in, Monday night.
"Everything's under investigation right now. We're not able to talk about it," Drew said when reached by phone.
Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the home at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Assistant Sioux City Fire Chief Dan Cougill said Monday that there was a "working fire" when firefighters arrived on the scene. Cougill said he couldn't offer any additional information about the fire, including if anyone was in the home when it broke out, and referred further inquiry to the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department. Sergeant Bluff was the lead fire agency because the home is located outside of Sioux City limits.
Attempts to reach a Sergeant Bluff fire official Monday night were unsuccessful.
A memorial service is scheduled Tuesday for Davenport.