UPDATED: 2 charged with hatchet attack at Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman and a teenager face charges in connection with a hatchet attack earlier this month that left the victim hospitalized.

Police believe Mary Blair helped Malachi Bassette, of Winnebago, Nebraska, gain entry into an apartment at Dean Apartments, 1716 Nebraska St., on Dec. 18 to assault the occupant, who had earlier kicked Blair out of the apartment.

Blair, 52, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Bassette, 16, was arrested Monday and faces the same charges. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and is being held in the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Blair and Bassette went to the apartment at about 6:55 a.m. Surveillance video showed Blair letting Bassette, whose face was covered with a bandana, into the locked apartment complex, have a brief conversation with him at a stairwell, then go to the victim's apartment. Blair knocked on the door and then stepped aside so Bassette could enter the apartment when the victim answered the door.

The 61-year-old victim told police he was in the apartment with his brother, who opened the door after hearing the knock. Once the door was open, Bassette struck the victim several times with the hatchet, causing a broken shoulder blade. The victim underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital.

In an interview with police, Blair said she blacked out when Bassette entered the victim's apartment. She called Bassette her protector and said he was mad that the victim had kicked her out of the apartment, court documents said.

