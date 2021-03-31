UPDATED: 2 Dordt students part of nationwide discrimination lawsuit

In court filings, Lauren Hoekstra, a 20-year-old from Michigan who identified herself as a queer woman, said she did not know of Dordt's policies toward her sexual orientation until she was a student at the private university in Sioux Center. Hoekstra said policies outlined in Dordt's student handbook say that same-sex relationships are unacceptable, and the threat of being expelled from school has left many students fearful of coming out and "being who they are and loving who they love."

"God created me this way, and I am not a mistake," Hoekstra said.

Avery Bonestroo, a 21-year-old Dordt student, said she and her girlfriend fear coming out publicly because of possible discipline from administrators.

"I fear I will be forbidden to graduate or be forced to participate in conversion therapy if I do come out," said Bonestroo, who identifies as bisexual and genderfluid.

Though it is not a party to the lawsuit, Dordt was made aware of it Monday, said Brandon Huisman, vice president for enrollment and marketing.