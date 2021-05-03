UPDATED: 2 in custody in connection with Sioux City homicide

SIOUX CITY -- The victim of an early Saturday homicide was assaulted and shot after coming to the aid of his girlfriend, who had come to a west side bar to retrieve him from an escalating confrontation.

Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, was shot once in the chest shortly after 1 a.m. across the street from Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., according to documents filed in Woodbury County District Court. He died of his injury at a Sioux City hospital.

Complaints filed by police identified the shooter as Dwight Evans, 17, of Sioux City, who was arrested later that night on charges of first-degree murder, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Also arrested was Lawrence Canady, 20, of Sioux City, who is being held on a $250,000 bond and faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony and using a juvenile to commit an offense.

According to court documents, Evans was outside Uncle Dave's Bar after being denied entrance and was armed with a .38-caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number.