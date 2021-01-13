UPDATED: 3 charged with murder for fatal Jan. 1 Sioux City shooting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two others in the car were detained as part of the investigation and released without charges, police said.

Christopher Morales is accused of forcing a person to walk into a house at 2637 Walker St. just after midnight on Jan. 1 before he and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle.

One of those shots struck and killed Mia Kritis, 18, who was among 20-25 people attending a party at the house.

Three others struck by gunfire continue to recover from their wounds, the Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, but continue to search for people who were at the party at the time of the shooting and anyone else who might provide information about the incident.

Christopher Morales was arrested Jan. 3 after officers who were responding to a call at 19th and Pierce streets saw him walk past and continually look back at them. Remembering his name as a person of interest in another investigation, the officers approached Morales, who fled after they told him they were going to check him for weapons. Officers quickly apprehended him, found a gun inside his jacket and arrested him.