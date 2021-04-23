UPDATED: Belk couldn't tell right from wrong at time of fatal stabbing, doctor says

Patra diagnosed Belk with schizophrenia and said that in his opinion, at the time he stabbed his mother, Belk was in a diseased frame of mind.

"It made it impossible for him to distinguish right from wrong," Patra said.

Belk likely was overexaggerating his symptoms, and his behavior indicated he knew he was going to do something wrong, said a forensic psychologist who was called as a rebuttal witness for the prosecution.

Tracy Thomas testified that even if Belk was schizophrenic, he was capable of distinguishing right from wrong. Testing and her observations while meeting with Belk indicated he likely was faking at least some of his symptoms, she said.

"It indicated there was a very high likelihood that he was feigning," said Thomas, who diagnosed Belk with an antisocial personality disorder and chronic cannabis use disorder.

Belk had been treated for schizophrenia in January 2020 after he was committed to a hospital in Virginia. Prior to his commitment, Patra said, Belk had believed he was being followed, and his girlfriend had reported him as being increasingly irritable and quiet. All are signs of schizophrenia, Patra said.