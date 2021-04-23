UPDATED: Belk couldn't tell right from wrong at time of fatal stabbing, doctor says

SIOUX CITY -- In the hours before he fatally stabbed Lisa Belk, Paul Belk's paranoia was in "full swing."
Dr. Kunal Patra, a psychiatrist who interviewed Belk for 11 hours in the months after he was arrested for killing his mother, testified that Belk told him that he had believed that his sister's apartment was bugged and that people were listening to his phone calls.
Looking out the window of his sister Susan Belk's apartment, Belk said, he saw two people in an alley carrying a hammer and a flare gun and believed they were going to kill him. By the time Lisa Belk arrived at the apartment, his paranoia expanded to include her, and he believed she was part of some plan to hurt him, Patra said. He later retrieved a knife from the kitchen before stabbing her 16 times with knives and a pair of scissors.
"He believed his life was in danger and he needed to protect himself," Patra said Friday, the fourth day of Belk's trial. "He decided to use a knife because in his mind he needed to protect himself."
Paul Belk, 31, of Beaufort, South Carolina, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree murder, willful injury and possession of a controlled substance for the April 14, 2020, death of his mother during a disturbance at 3811 Peters Ave. He is also accused of stabbing his sister in the arm and shoulder.
Patra diagnosed Belk with schizophrenia and said that in his opinion, at the time he stabbed his mother, Belk was in a diseased frame of mind.
"It made it impossible for him to distinguish right from wrong," Patra said.
Belk likely was overexaggerating his symptoms, and his behavior indicated he knew he was going to do something wrong, said a forensic psychologist who was called as a rebuttal witness for the prosecution.
Tracy Thomas testified that even if Belk was schizophrenic, he was capable of distinguishing right from wrong. Testing and her observations while meeting with Belk indicated he likely was faking at least some of his symptoms, she said.
"It indicated there was a very high likelihood that he was feigning," said Thomas, who diagnosed Belk with an antisocial personality disorder and chronic cannabis use disorder.
Belk had been treated for schizophrenia in January 2020 after he was committed to a hospital in Virginia. Prior to his commitment, Patra said, Belk had believed he was being followed, and his girlfriend had reported him as being increasingly irritable and quiet. All are signs of schizophrenia, Patra said.
But his treating psychiatrist in Virginia attributed Belk's psychotic behavior to chronic marijuana use, First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell said. During a lengthy cross examination of Patra, Campbell showed him pages of reports from Belk's two-week hospital stay. By the end of Belk's hospitalization, the doctor wrote that Belk was no longer reporting delusions or feeling agitated. The doctor believed Belk's problems were temporary, caused by marijuana use.
Belk had told Patra that he smoked marijuana earlier in the day he stabbed his mother. Campbell said Patra omitted Belk's past drug use as one of the criteria for his diagnosis in a mental health report he submitted to the court.
"I understand you're trying to imply that I tried to hide it, but that is not the case here," Patra said.
Patra said drug use is just one criteria, and he relied on interviews with people who were in the room when Lisa Belk was stabbed to corroborate Paul Belk's statements about his mental condition.
Defense cross examination of Thomas revealed that she did not interview any of those witnesses, and public defender Joseph Reedy challenged the thoroughness of her research, which included meeting with Belk in the jail for 2.5 hours and reviewing police and medical reports.
"I did not physically or verbally talk to any of the witnesses," Thomas said, adding that she relied on their comments contained in police reports from the incident.
Thomas said she could not recall if she watched videos of police interviews with witnesses, but she believed she had all the information she needed before reaching her conclusions.
"That doesn't include eyewitness statements?" Reedy asked.
"I guess not," Thomas said.
Witness testimony concluded Friday afternoon, and the prosecution and defense chose to file written closing arguments by May 17, when the case will be considered fully submitted to District Judge Jeffrey Neary, who will decide the case because Belk has waived his right to a jury trial.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Belk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.