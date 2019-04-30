SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department said a 12-year-old boy made a prank call about an alleged shooting West High School just before noon Tuesday, which caused police to respond to two schools.
The boy, who police did not name because he is a juvenile, has been charged with making a false police report, which is a serious misdemeanor, Lt. Chris Groves said in an afternoon release.
Just before noon, a city communication center received a call that a shooting had occurred at West High.
"Officers responded to the school and found everything OK, and no shooting had occurred, " Groves said.
Sioux City School District Spokeswoman Mandie Mayo in a statement said police and school officials worked closely to ensure the safety of students over the day.
Additionally, a communication from the district to parents was sent in the early afternoon. That message said police confirmed the call originated near North Middle School, so police also responded there, and determined that school was also safe.
Groves said officers went to both locations to ensure there was no risk for students. He said the investigation continues, to determine if other juveniles were involved in the prank.