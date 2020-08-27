UPDATED: Dakota County Sheriff doubted he'd find missing man alive after finding arm, leg

DAKOTA CITY -- For several hours on Nov. 2, 2016, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg hoped to find Kraig Kubik.
A large spot of blood on the ground outside Kubik's home along Nebraska Highway 35 near Emerson had led Kleinberg to believe that someone or something had been seriously hurt.
"It was enough blood for me to be concerned with whatever it was that was there," Kleinberg testified Thursday during the first day of evidence in the trial of Andres Surber, who is charged with killing Kubik and dismembering his body.
As Kleinberg and deputies searched Kubik's property, they found no sign of him.
After Kleinberg received a call from Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor about a report of activity at an abandoned farm several miles from Kubik's home near Ponca, Kleinberg drove there to meet Taylor and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.
After about half an hour of searching, Kleinberg said he noticed a smudge of what appeared to be blood on the back bumper, below the trunk, on a light-colored car parked there.
"My heart kind of sank," Kleinberg said.
Special Deputy Dakota County Attorney Corey O'Brien, of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, showed Kleinberg and the jury a photo of the contents of that trunk after it had been opened. Clearly visible was a severed human arm and leg.
"It ended my hopes of finding Mr. Kubik alive," Kleinberg said.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and cutting up the body, parts of which were found in the car at the farm 24 miles away and in a culvert a few miles from the car. An autopsy would later show that Kubik was killed by a shot behind the ear from a small-caliber firearm, but no gun has been recovered.
Kleinberg had been asked to check on Kubik after his son, then-5-year-old Kraig Kubik Jr., had arrived about an hour late to kindergarten at Emerson-Hubbard Public School and repeatedly told his teacher and other students that his father was dead. The boy was taken to superintendent/principal Lindsey Beaudette, who testified she became concerned when her call to Kubik's cellphone immediately went to voice mail. She called the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and requested a welfare check on the boy's father.
When Kleinberg and other deputies arrived, they found the blood spot next to a red Dodge Charger, a broken-down car Kubik had agreed to buy from Surber. They found two boots and two socks along what appeared to be a trail where something had been dragged. Grass and leaves along the trail appeared to have blood on them. Suspected blood also was found on the hose of an air compressor near the Charger, which had a flat tire.
O'Brien showed now-retired State Patrol investigator Terry Kenny, who was the lead investigator into Kubik's death, a series of photos of those leaves, boots and blood stains taken at the crime scene. Kenny said it appeared that something had been dragged about 20 yards from the Dodge Charger to another car, then the red stains ended.
Kubik's girlfriend, Jaclyn Mahr, testified that she had left his home at 7:30 the night before his disappearance. They were communicating via text message later in the night until Kubik stopped texting at 10:30 p.m. Mahr said she returned to Kubik's home the following morning and found his son alone. She looked for him inside his trailer and outside, where she said she observed the blood and his boots. She did not call police.
"I just thought I was going to find him somewhere," she said.
She drove Kubik's son to school and returned to the trailer, where she continued her search and also looked at video from Kubik's surveillance cameras. Video footage showed Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez entering Kubik's home sometime after 10:30, and the three later exited the trailer together. Mahr said she recognized Surber because he was frequently at Kubik's home talking to him about the Charger, which Kubik still had not paid for.
Mahr said she had wanted Kubik to get rid of the car because she had become concerned it was causing "a little bit" of conflict between Kubik and Surber.
Galvan-Hernandez, 22, of Wakefield, is serving 50-60 years in prison after pleading to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony.
