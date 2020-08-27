UPDATED: Dakota County Sheriff doubted he'd find missing man alive after finding arm, leg

O'Brien showed now-retired State Patrol investigator Terry Kenny, who was the lead investigator into Kubik's death, a series of photos of those leaves, boots and blood stains taken at the crime scene. Kenny said it appeared that something had been dragged about 20 yards from the Dodge Charger to another car, then the red stains ended.

Kubik's girlfriend, Jaclyn Mahr, testified that she had left his home at 7:30 the night before his disappearance. They were communicating via text message later in the night until Kubik stopped texting at 10:30 p.m. Mahr said she returned to Kubik's home the following morning and found his son alone. She looked for him inside his trailer and outside, where she said she observed the blood and his boots. She did not call police.

"I just thought I was going to find him somewhere," she said.

She drove Kubik's son to school and returned to the trailer, where she continued her search and also looked at video from Kubik's surveillance cameras. Video footage showed Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez entering Kubik's home sometime after 10:30, and the three later exited the trailer together. Mahr said she recognized Surber because he was frequently at Kubik's home talking to him about the Charger, which Kubik still had not paid for.