UPDATED: Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol.

Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons during the encounter with Carrol, and all six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave while the case is being investigated, according to a DPS news release.

An autopsy of Carrol will take place at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. No law enforcement personnel were injured. The release states: "Per protocol, their [law enforcement personnel] names will not be released prior to being interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation."

According to an earlier DPS news release, at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle became inoperable near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue — occupants then fled on foot. Officers exchanged gunfire with Carrol during the foot pursuit; as a result, Carrol was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

This story is developing.