UPDATED: Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol.
Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons during the encounter with Carrol, and all six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave while the case is being investigated, according to a DPS news release.
An autopsy of Carrol will take place at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. No law enforcement personnel were injured. The release states: "Per protocol, their [law enforcement personnel] names will not be released prior to being interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation."
According to an earlier DPS news release, at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit.
The pursuit ended after the vehicle became inoperable near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue — occupants then fled on foot. Officers exchanged gunfire with Carrol during the foot pursuit; as a result, Carrol was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
A Woodbury County jury in August found Robert Buel, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22, 2021, shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Simon Curtis Tunstall, 66, died of natural causes, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was in hospice at the correctional facility in Coralville due to chronic illness. Tunstall began serving his sentence in March 1987.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
It is not clear when Jones will be transported to Cedar County, where he is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.
Jones is expected to appear via video, for the Wednesday hearing, from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive treatment for serious burns he received in the Aug. 4 incidents
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred when the man called Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an AK-47 rifle.