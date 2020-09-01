UPDATED: DNA in blood found on crime scene items matched Emerson homicide victim

DAKOTA CITY -- Lab testing of numerous blood-smeared items collected as evidence during the investigation into Kraig Kubik's death pointed to one person: Kubik.
An air compressor hose, leaves and grass collected outside his rural Emerson, Nebraska, trailer.
Tan pants and boots worn by Andres Surber.
A knife found on the ground near a gray Impala in which Kubik's right arm and leg were found.
A piece of tissue, presumed to be human flesh.
A piece of paper and a red stain found on the floor in the Impala.
Testing found the DNA of Kubik, and no one else, on each item, said Heidi Ellingson, who works in the biological unit of the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab. The chances of the DNA belonging to anyone else were 1 in 6.26 octillion, a number that contains 27 zeros. The Earth's population is only about 7 billion, she testified Tuesday, the fourth day of testimony in Surber's trial for the Nov. 1, 2016, death of Kubik.
Surber, 29, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kubik with a 9 mm firearm and dismembering the body.
Investigators found the air compressor hose next to a large pool of blood at Kubik's home on Nov. 2, 2016, when they were asked to check on his whereabouts. Later in the day, Surber's Impala containing Kubik's remains was found on a vacant farm owned by the Surber family 24 miles away. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
Surber's boots and pants were seized after his arrest at a Wakefield, Nebraska, home where he lived with then-girlfriend Dayana Galvan and her family.
Surber's attorney, Todd Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, has continually objected to physical evidence presented at trial and previously asked that it be suppressed, contending it was obtained during an illegal search. District Judge Bryan Meismer has allowed the evidence to be admitted.
Ellingson told Lancaster during his cross examination that testing can not determine when DNA came into contact with an item or how it got there.
Dr. Thomas Carroll, a now-retired medical examiner in Sioux City, said Kubik, 42, died of a single, loose-contact gunshot wound behind the left ear.
"The gun was basically or almost touching the skin" when it was fired, Carroll said.
Carroll removed the bullet from Kubik's head. It was tested at the State Patrol Crime Lab by Amy Weber, who testified that because of damage to the bullet, she couldn't determine exactly what caliber it was. It could have been a 9 mm Luger, .38 Special, .357 Magnum or .357 SIG, she said.
Investigators have not recovered any guns in the case.
Galvan, who was pregnant at the time of Kubik's death, said she had traveled with Surber a few months earlier to his cousin's house in Sioux City, where he bought a revolver from another man she didn't know. Surber told her it was a 9mm, she said, and called it his "Little 9," constantly carrying it tucked into his front waistband.
Surber handed Galvan that same gun, she testified, on Nov. 2, when she came home during her lunch break from work to find him "acting weird."
He first asked her to shave his head, and she recalled him telling her previously that if he committed another crime, he was going to shave his head. Galvan testified that Surber did not say what crime he had committed, but she told him she didn't have time to cut his hair.
He then handed her his revolver and asked her to kill him.
"I told him if I was going to kill him I wouldn't shoot him," she said, and handed the gun back to him.
Lancaster challenged Galvan's memory of statements she gave to investigators a week after Surber's arrest. He asked if she remembered telling questioners that she had not seen Surber's revolver for a long time and that Surber had told her he had lost it.
Galvan said she didn't remember making those statements.
"Your memory back then may be more accurate than your testimony today, do you agree with that?" Lancaster asked her.
"Yes," she said.
Later that day, authorities arrested Surber and Galvan's brother, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, who was seen on surveillance video footage entering and leaving Kubik's house with Surber on the night of Kubik's death.
Galvan-Hernandez, 22, is serving a 50-60-year prison sentence after pleading to attempted second-degree murder and accessory to a felony.
