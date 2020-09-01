UPDATED: DNA in blood found on crime scene items matched Emerson homicide victim

Investigators have not recovered any guns in the case.

Galvan, who was pregnant at the time of Kubik's death, said she had traveled with Surber a few months earlier to his cousin's house in Sioux City, where he bought a revolver from another man she didn't know. Surber told her it was a 9mm, she said, and called it his "Little 9," constantly carrying it tucked into his front waistband.

Surber handed Galvan that same gun, she testified, on Nov. 2, when she came home during her lunch break from work to find him "acting weird."

He first asked her to shave his head, and she recalled him telling her previously that if he committed another crime, he was going to shave his head. Galvan testified that Surber did not say what crime he had committed, but she told him she didn't have time to cut his hair.

He then handed her his revolver and asked her to kill him.

"I told him if I was going to kill him I wouldn't shoot him," she said, and handed the gun back to him.

Lancaster challenged Galvan's memory of statements she gave to investigators a week after Surber's arrest. He asked if she remembered telling questioners that she had not seen Surber's revolver for a long time and that Surber had told her he had lost it.