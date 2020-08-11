UPDATED: Grandmother found dead had become frustrated with grandson, friends testify

Prosecutors believe that Stowe had done just that, and her grandson killed her because of it.

Eliot Stowe, 22, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and is accused of killing Cheryl Stowe, 66, sometime from June 23-26, 2018. Her body was found wrapped in a rug in the grassy edge of a cornfield near her home on June 27, 2018, a day after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting in Des Moines. An autopsy report said that Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence."

"The state believes the evidence will show he wickedly, meticulously and in cold blood killed her because he did not want to go back to prison," Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey said in his opening comments in Monona County District Court.

Public defender Jennifer Solberg intends to prove Stowe was insane at the time of his grandmother's death.

After he was arrested for the probation violation, she said, a psychiatrist diagnosed Stowe with schizophrenia and found him to be psychotic and delusional. Stowe was found mentally incompetent to stand trial for the violation. After receiving treatment, he was ruled competent, at which point he was arrested and charged with his grandmother's death in November 2018.