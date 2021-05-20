UPDATED: Jury begins deliberations in Neubaum murder trial

During questioning from Monona Counthy Attorney Ian McConeghey, Neubaum said he believed the 12-gauge was a quality gun when he had bought it about a year and a half earlier, but it had jammed on him once. He agreed that guns can jam, but he said he thought the gun was unsafe. McConeghey presented him with a transcript of his deposition in which he said that he didn't think a gun was unsafe if it jammed.

Neubaum said he and Jay Lee had been hunting about a month prior to the shooting. He said his son would have known that the gun, stored in the garage, was loaded.

ONAWA, Iowa -- The first law enforcement officers responding to Joseph Hopkins' shooting in Mapleton, Iowa, heard the same story from the teen who was holding the gun that fired the fatal shot.

Jay Lee Neubaum told both Monona County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Maule and then-Mapleton police chief Jared Clausen that he was handling a 12-gauge shotgun in front of three other teens and had pointed it toward the floor in his grandmother's garage to check if it was loaded when it accidentally discharged.

"He heard a boom and when he looked up, Joe was on the ground," Maule testified Thursday when recalling an initial interview with Neubaum minutes after the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting.