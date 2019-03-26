SIOUX CITY -- Wanda Blake likely would be alive today if Robert Mahoney hadn't started a fire in his apartment, setting off a chain of events that led to the Sioux City woman's death, a prosecutor told jurors.
The 10 women and two men on the jury obviously agreed.
After two hours of deliberations Tuesday afternoon, jurors found Mahoney guilty of first-degree arson and involuntary manslaughter for the Feb. 4, 2018, fire at his apartment complex and Blake's death three weeks later.
"I'm happy with what is going on that he's guilty. I feel pretty good about it," Blake's mother, Loretta Blake, said after the verdict was announced at the conclusion of the five-day trial.
District Judge Patrick Tott scheduled sentencing for May 17 in Woodbury County District Court. Mahoney, 52, of Sioux City, faces 25 years in prison on the arson charge and five years for involuntary manslaughter. It will be up to Tott to decide whether the sentences will be served at the same time or back to back for a total sentence of 30 years.
Public defender Billy Oyadare declined to comment on the verdict.
Hours before the verdict, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis said trial evidence had showed that Mahoney was bored when he set a small fire in his apartment with bug spray and a lighter. When the fire went out, Mahoney became angry and doused papers on a table with bug spray and set a second fire, which blazed out of control and damaged several units at Central Apartments, 613 11th St.
Firefighters responding to the blaze found Blake unconscious in a hallway, and she was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation. Blake, 51, died three weeks later at a Sioux City hospital after spending several days in intensive care before being released to a rehabilitation facility. An Iowa State Medical Examiner's autopsy listed the cause of death as homicide.
"Wanda Blake would still be alive but for the fire the defendant started," Loomis said.
A medical examiner testified that blood clots that developed in Blake's legs traveled to her lungs, causing her death.
Public defender Billy Oyadare said Blake's death was a tragedy, but not a crime. He told jurors in his closing argument that doctors could not say whether Blake's blood clots were present prior to or after the fire, so prosecutors could not say that the fire led to her death.
"The death of Wanda Blake had nothing to do with the incident of Feb. 4, 2018," Oyadare said, calling Blake's death a bad coincidence.
Oyadare said Mahoney suffers from a long list of chronic mental illnesses, and he pointed out that a psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution said that Mahoney set the fire impulsively and had no intent to cause harm.
Loomis said the defense offered only excuses for Mahoney's actions, but evidence showed that Mahoney intentionally set the fire, leading to Blake's death.
"A tragedy and bad coincidence are just excuses to get out of criminal liability for his actions," Loomis said.