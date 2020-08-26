UPDATED: Jury selected in Surber murder trial

DAKOTA CITY -- After nearly two days of questions from attorneys, 12 jurors have been chosen to hear Andres Surber's murder case.
Three alternates also were chosen in case any jurors cannot complete the trial.
Opening arguments and witness testimony are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Dakota County Courthouse.
Jury selection began Tuesday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel ballroom, a roomier setting than the courthouse that allowed the dozens of county residents who were summoned to sit at least 6 feet apart in compliance with social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court to first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is accused of shooting Kraig Kubik with a 9mm firearm on Nov. 1, 2016, and dismembering the body.
Autopsy results showed that Kubik, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Prosecutors believe Surber shot Kubik at Kubik's rural Emerson, Nebraska, home. Kubik's right arm and right leg were found inside the trunk of a car at an abandoned farm 24 miles away the day after he died. The rest of Kubik's remains were found three days later in a culvert near the farmhouse.
