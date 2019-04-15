SLOAN, Iowa -- Local fire crews are on scene at a structural fire in the small town of Sloan, south of Sioux City in Woodbury County.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew posted photos of the apartment fire on Twitter and wrote that a "subject" was "transported" to MercyOne.
@WoodburySheriff @kcautv @scj @ktivnews @SiouxlandNews @kscj1360 pic.twitter.com/xVFcp6kSXn — Dave Drew (@SheriffDaveDrew) April 15, 2019
Multiple crews were called out to the 200 block of Beall Street, shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.
Apartment fire in Sloan. Area fire crews assisting Sloan. One subject transported to Mercy One.
