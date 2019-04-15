{{featured_button_text}}
911 phone

SLOAN, Iowa -- Local fire crews are on scene at a structural fire in the small town of Sloan, south of Sioux City in Woodbury County.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew posted photos of the apartment fire on Twitter and wrote that a "subject" was "transported" to MercyOne.

@WoodburySheriff @kcautv @scj @ktivnews @SiouxlandNews @kscj1360 pic.twitter.com/xVFcp6kSXn — Dave Drew (@SheriffDaveDrew) April 15, 2019

Multiple crews were called out to the 200 block of Beall Street, shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments