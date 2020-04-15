UPDATED: Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY -- A disturbance inside a Sioux City apartment Tuesday evening resulted in the stabbing death of a Sioux City woman by her son. The man is also accused of injuring his sister.
Paul Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and willful injury.
A Sioux City Police Department news release said that Paul Belk fatally stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 55, at approximately 6 p.m. in an apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. Also stabbed was Belk's 28-year-old sister, whose name police have yet to release. The sister was treated for her injuries at MercyOne Medical Center and released.
According to a complaint and affidavit filed by police in Woodbury County District Court, Paul Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and told his sister "if she went toward the door she would be the first to die" and told them both "you are going to find out what is going to happen."
After pacing back and forth with the knife in his hand, the complaint said, Paul Belk lunged at his mother three times with the knife, then slashed his sister in the right upper shoulder.
Another sister in the room told police she saw Paul Belk swing the knife at Lisa Belk, and she went to the ground. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lisa Belk with a pair of scissors impaled in her head, according to the complaint.
Lisa Belk was taken to MercyOne Medical Center and died of her injuries.
A search of Iowa court records shows Paul Belk has no violent criminal record in the state. According to online court records, he has five convictions in Woodbury County, all more than 10 years ago. He was convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2007 and had misdemeanor theft convictions in 2007 and 2008. His other offenses were for driving while his license was barred.
Belk was convicted in 2018 in Beaufort County, South Carolina, of possession of cocaine and served two days in jail, according to online court records in South Carolina. Belk also was convicted of traffic violations in 2017 and 2019, South Carolina court records show.
