UPDATED: Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY -- A disturbance inside a Sioux City apartment Tuesday evening resulted in the stabbing death of a Sioux City woman by her son. The man is also accused of injuring his sister.

Paul Belk, 30, of Beaufort, South Carolina, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and willful injury.

A Sioux City Police Department news release said that Paul Belk fatally stabbed his mother, Lisa Belk, 55, at approximately 6 p.m. in an apartment at 3811 Peters Ave. in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. Also stabbed was Belk's 28-year-old sister, whose name police have yet to release. The sister was treated for her injuries at MercyOne Medical Center and released.

According to a complaint and affidavit filed by police in Woodbury County District Court, Paul Belk became upset with his sister and mother during a family gathering, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and told his sister "if she went toward the door she would be the first to die" and told them both "you are going to find out what is going to happen."