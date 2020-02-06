UPDATED: Man and woman die from injuries in house fire on Sioux City's west side

SIOUX CITY -- A man and a woman have died from injuries they suffered when a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a rental home on Sioux City's west side.

As of Thursday afternoon, a second man remained in critical condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Authorities have not yet released the names and ages of the victims, who were found in the basement of the one-story home at 1819 W. First St.

The occupants of the main floor of the home escaped unharmed.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blame Thursday.

During an afternoon news conference, Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms from the home, registered as a rental with the city and last inspected in 2019. Aesoph said the basement had small windows, but none of them were egress windows.

"Working smoke alarms are key to surviving a fire inside your home," he said. "You have to have working smoke alarms. You have to plan. You have to prepare for a fire in your home."