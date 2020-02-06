UPDATED: Man and woman die from injuries in Westside Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY -- A man and a woman have died from injuries they suffered when a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a rental home on Sioux City's west side.

As of Thursday afternoon, a second man remained in critical condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Authorities have not yet released the names and ages of the victims, who were found in the basement of the one-story home at 1819 W. First St.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said during an afternoon news conference that investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms from the home, which was registered as a rental with the city and last inspected in 2019. According to Aesoph, the home's basement had small windows, but none of them were egress windows.

"Working smoke alarms are key to surviving a fire inside your home," he said. "You have to have working smoke alarms. You have to plan. You have to prepare for a fire in your home."

At 7:42 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire, which was reported by a neighbor. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Aesoph said the tenants of the home's main floor were outside and told firefighters that the fire was in the basement. He said the home's owner did not live there. According to the Sioux City Assessor's website, the property is owned by Larry Eisenhauer.

