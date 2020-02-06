UPDATED: Man and woman die from injuries in Westside Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY -- A man and a woman have died from injuries they suffered when a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a rental home on Sioux City's west side.
As of Thursday afternoon, a second man remained in critical condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Authorities have not yet released the names and ages of the victims, who were found in the basement of the one-story home at 1819 W. First St.
Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said during an afternoon news conference that investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms from the home, which was registered as a rental with the city and last inspected in 2019. According to Aesoph, the home's basement had small windows, but none of them were egress windows.
"Working smoke alarms are key to surviving a fire inside your home," he said. "You have to have working smoke alarms. You have to plan. You have to prepare for a fire in your home."
At 7:42 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire, which was reported by a neighbor. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Aesoph said the tenants of the home's main floor were outside and told firefighters that the fire was in the basement. He said the home's owner did not live there. According to the Sioux City Assessor's website, the property is owned by Larry Eisenhauer.
You have free articles remaining.
"Firefighters entered the basement and encountered heavy fire and smoke. While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, they discovered three adult victims -- two males and one female," Aesoph said. "The first victim that was removed is the one that is still in critical condition."
All three victims were taken to MercyOne. One of the male victims and the woman later succumbed to their injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation; and the home has been red tagged. Aesoph said investigators are looking at "a couple possible ignition sources" of the fire and have spoken to the property owner. Aesoph said all rental properties are required to have working smoke alarms. He said he wasn't prepared to comment on whether the owner was in violation of city code.
"At this time, we're still looking into that," he said.
Aesoph urged Sioux City residents to make use of the Smoke Alarm For Every Home program, through which firefighters survey a home to look for ways to make it safer, provide a home safety guidebook and install smoke alarms. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 712-279-6377.
"If you need smoke alarms, please call our office," Aesoph said. "If you have smoke alarms in your home, we implore you, please check them regularly. Make sure the batteries are good. A smoke alarm is only good for about 10 years. If it's older than 10 years, please replace it."