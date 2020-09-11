UPDATED: Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Sioux City stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- An argument over a missing cell phone at a Sioux City residence early Friday left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

Sioux City police located Michael Landrum, 54, near the scene about two hours later and took him into custody without incident. Landrum, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and willful injury. As of early Friday afternoon, he had not yet had his initial appearance before a judge.

At a news conference, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said the incident remains under investigation and he was able to release few details.

Officers were called to 2103 Nebraska St. at 12:55 a.m., he said, and found two adults with stab wounds.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Landrum, who lives nearby, was at a party with the victims and then left. He returned shortly looking for his cell phone. The victims helped him look for it, and Landrum began accusing them of taking it, became upset and left. He returned again, pounded on the door, and when the female victim answered the door, Landrum stabbed her multiple times with a steak-style knife. When the male victim come to the female's assistance, Landrum stabbed him multiple times, the complaint said.