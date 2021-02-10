 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Man arrested following Wednesday shooting on Sioux City's Westside
UPDATED: Man arrested following Wednesday shooting on Sioux City's Westside

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested following an early Wednesday shooting on the city's west side.

alejandro lapointe mugshot

Lapointe

Sioux City Police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street at 1:51 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim shot in the leg. Police say the shooting had started over a verbal altercation.

Alejandro Joaquin Lapointe, 20, was charged with assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Lapointe arrived at the house, saw the victim, Tyrin Sheridan, of Sioux City, there, pointed a revolver at him and told him to leave.

Sheridan told police he left the house and then was approached by Lapointe on the sidewalk near the back of the house. Lapointe fired a warning shot, then shot Sheridan in the right calf, the complaint said.

