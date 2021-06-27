UPDATED: Man, woman arrested after Grandview Boulevard shots-fired incident, pursuit

SIOUX CITY -- Two Milwaukee residents were arrested Sunday after a shots-fired incident on Grandview Boulevard and a subsequent police chase.
At around 2:38 p.m. Sunday, the Sioux City Police Department received a shots-fired report from the 1800 block of Grandview Boulevard, according to a press release from the department.
Responding officers found an unoccupied van that had been shot multiple times. No one was injured in the shooting.
The owner of the van told officers that her estranged common-law husband had been there wanting the keys to the van, which she refused to give him.
Witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle, a white Ford Explorer.
Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers in South Dakota located the suspect car and pursued it after it fled a traffic stop.
Multiple law-enforcement agencies, including the North Sioux City Police Department, the Elk Point Police Department, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, were involved in the pursuit, which ended only after tire-deflation devices were deployed.
Anwar Maxwell, 41, of Milwaukee, and Tiana J. Maxey, 30, also of Milwaukee, were taken into custody.
Maxey faces traffic charges related to the pursuit and was booked into the Union County Jail. Maxwell was brought to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for medical treatment after the South Dakota Highway Patrol used non-lethal rounds to subdue him and for an "unknown medical complaint," according to the press release.
Maxwell was subsequently booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), drug tax stamp violation, reckless use of a firearm, criminal mischief and a warrant from Wisconsin.
