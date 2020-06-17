UPDATED: Milford man charged with making bombs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man faces federal charges of making a pipe bomb and other explosive devices and possessing several firearms.

A federal indictment filed June 10 charges Darrell Sorey, 35, with possession of a firearm by a drug user, possession of an unregistered explosive device and making an unregistered explosive device.

Sorey pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

According to the indictment, Sorey made a pipe bomb, two CO2 (carbon dioxide) cartridge bombs and a CO2 cartridge bomb attached to an arrow on Jan. 15.

Sorey also is accused of being a marijuana and methamphetamine user who from Jan. 1, 2018, through Jan. 15 possessed two .22-caliber rifles, a 16-guage shotgun, an SKS rifle, an AR-15 rifle, two high-capacity drum magazines containing ammunition and other ammunition.

Search warrants were served on three addresses in Milford and neighboring Arnolds Park on Jan. 15 after authorities found explosives at the site of a truck crash near Knoxville, Iowa, in which Sorey's father, Del Sorey, was killed.