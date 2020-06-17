UPDATED: Milford man charged with making bombs

SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man faces federal charges of making a pipe bomb and other explosive devices and possessing several firearms.
A federal indictment filed June 10 charges Darrell Sorey, 35, with possession of a firearm by a drug user, possession of an unregistered explosive device and making an unregistered explosive device.
Sorey pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
According to the indictment, Sorey made a pipe bomb, two CO2 (carbon dioxide) cartridge bombs and a CO2 cartridge bomb attached to an arrow on Jan. 15.
Sorey also is accused of being a marijuana and methamphetamine user who from Jan. 1, 2018, through Jan. 15 possessed two .22-caliber rifles, a 16-guage shotgun, an SKS rifle, an AR-15 rifle, two high-capacity drum magazines containing ammunition and other ammunition.
Search warrants were served on three addresses in Milford and neighboring Arnolds Park on Jan. 15 after authorities found explosives at the site of a truck crash near Knoxville, Iowa, in which Sorey's father, Del Sorey, was killed.
Ron Humphrey, special agent in charge with the Iowa State Fire Marshal, said Wednesday that the crash and Darrell Sorey's indictment were related, but he did not know if the explosive devices referenced in Darrell Sorey's indictment were found during the searches of Sorey family property in Milford and Arnolds Park.
Del Sorey, 62, of Arnolds Park, died Jan. 12 when the truck he was driving rolled into the ditch and caught fire. Ammunition and consumer-grade fireworks were consumed in the fire, and authorities found three homemade explosive devices, which had been ejected from the truck during the crash.
Humphrey said Del and Darrell Sorey had been traveling together, but Darrell Sorey parted from his father prior to the crash. Humphrey declined to say if the explosives found at the crash site had been made by Darrell Sorey. Humphrey also said he did not know what the explosives were to be used for.
